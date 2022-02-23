SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who was charged with rape and sexual contact with two young girls is going to prison for a long time.



Wednesday as part of a plea agreement, a judge sentenced Daniel Lehmann to 30 years in prison for sexual contact and aggravated incest.

But one of his victims who was in court today says that’s not long enough.

21-year-old Courtney Krueger embraced hugs following Wednesday’s sentencing of the man who violated her trust numerous times starting at the age of 16.

She wishes Lehmann would have gotten more time.

“Not enough years he deserves more,” Courtney said.

Courtney says she came to court mainly for one reason.

“Wanted to see him get handcuffed and taken away,” Courtney said.

Tarah Lidel is a friend of the family, but she’s also a victim of rape.

She knows the pain Courtney is going through and would have liked to have seen a longer sentence.

“He would have liked to have given him life but there was a plea agreement that he was no part of and that was as much as he could do,” Tarah said.

Before the sentence was handed down, Lehmann told the judge he was sorry for what he had done to these girls, he never meant to hurt them and that he would never re-offend, but Judge Brad Zell didn’t buy it.

Judge Zell said in court, Lehmann created a life sentence for his victims and that he’s an extreme danger to society, because he doubts he can be rehabilitated.

Courtney says it’s not the physical harm he did, but the emotional pain he’s inflicted on her.

“I’m never going to ever forget what he did to me,” Courtney said.

That’s why both women say victims of rape or sexual contact need to find the strength to come forward and report it like Courtney did.

“It’s going to be hard to talk about it but you probably get through it, I mean I haven’t in three years, I haven’t gotten through it yet,” Courtney said.

“Believe your kids, if they tell you there’s something happening for the love of God believe your kids,” Tarah said.

As part of the plea deal, Judge Zell suspended 15 years, but if Lehmann doesn’t complete every phase of his treatment while in prison, he’ll impose the other 15 years.