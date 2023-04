SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown man is in the Codington County Jail, facing dozens of sex charges.

Robert Marlen Hagen

Robert Hagen is accused of rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and having sexual contact with a child.

The alleged crimes began last summer and continued into this year.

He’s pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be back in court on May 17.