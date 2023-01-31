SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal.

According to court documents, Buhl pleaded no contest to domestic violence. That means he accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered, but he does not admit guilt to the crime. That plea also dismisses the three, 2nd degree rape charges that Buhl was previously facing.

If you recall, this case has re-opened the school shooting case.

On September 30th, 2015, then 16-year-old Mason Buhl walked into Harrisburg High School with a gun. He shot his principal before being tackled and held until police arrived.

The principal recovered and Buhl pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The judge in that case sentenced Buhl to 15 years of probation, along with a 25-year suspended sentence — meaning he wouldn’t have to serve a day in prison as long as he stayed out of trouble.

However, about six years later in 2021, multiple rape charges were filed against Buhl out of Hughes County. Because of those charges, prosecuters in Lincoln County re-opened the school shooting case as a probation violation.

Details on Buhl’s plea agreement for the rape charges are sealed. However, he will still have to go to court in Lincoln County in February to find out what this means for his probation violation.

Court documents said the alleged rape happened between June of 2020 and July of 2021. Buhl was originally scheduled to go on trial for that case in February of last year, but the case had been pushed back multiple times.

His hearing out of Lincoln County for the probation violation is scheduled for February 7th.