According to his attorney, police have been investigating the case for a year and the alleged crime happened more than two years ago.

For this round of winter weather, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND will still be impacted.

Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

A helicopter crashed in Ukraine Wednesday morning, killing about a dozen people, including Ukrainian dignitaries and at least one child. More than two dozen people were injured.

Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a “misstep” and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.

