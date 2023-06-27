SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –We have an update on a criminal case that made headlines back in January.

A former South Dakota attorney is no longer charged with rape.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, a prosecutor dismissed the rape charge against 47-year old Joseph Smyrak, but he’s still charged with assault in that case.

Smyrak also faces new accusations. An assault case was filed earlier this month, along with an application for a new protection order.

When we checked Smyrak’s background we found records of at least six women filing protection orders against him since 2012.