PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – A felony warrant has been issued for a man who committed several felony crimes.

James Lewis Norris, Jr., is wanted for 1st & 2nd degree rape, commit felony with a firearm, sexual contact with a child under 16, aggravated assault, simple assault and false imprisonment. Norris also faces simple assault domestic, false imprisonment & simple assault.

Norris, Jr. is 52-years-old, is a Native American, 6’1″ and weighs 210 pounds.

He is known to be in or around Pennington County.

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information about him call the Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117 or the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131. All information will remain anonymous.