Random shooting has police warning the public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls neighborhood is on edge tonight.

Police continue to investigate Thursday night’s shooting in northeast Sioux Falls that injured one man.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in a convenience store parking lot at 6th and Cleveland Avenue.

According to the police log, there have been 70 gunshots reported in the city in the last 30 days.

Police say in most cases, the suspects and victims know each other, but this one police say appears to be random.

This latest shooting has police scratching their heads.

“We don’t know if there were specific people or persons being targeted or if it was just a random event, there are just a lot of questions we don’t have the answers to yet,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

They do know several shots were fired in the direction of the parking lot of this Shop N Cart in north Sioux Falls, where a 27-year-old man was struck by one of the bullets.

“Our victim had gone inside the store, he was walking back out to his car when some gunshots happened,” Clemens said.

“We don’t know who the intended target was, the victim was struck in the back,” Clemens said.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

Related Content UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in investigation of shooting at 6th Street gas station Video

Investigators say at least one of the bullets hit this car; shattering its windshield and side window.

Using their flashlights, police were searching for gun shell casings near the I-229 and 6th street bridge.

They believe the shots might have been fired from this area.

Police say there were plenty of people in the parking lot when the shooting happened, but so far nobody has been able to help investigators with any clues or leads.

“We don’t know who the shooter is, nobody was able to give us any type of description of the suspect, so we are hoping somebody was in the area, saw something,” Clemens said.

Police will be checking the store’s surveillance video, but Clemens says that could take some time.

“Sounds like it maybe sometime next week by the time we’re able to get that we are hoping early next week,” Clemens said.

Right now, investigators say there doesn’t appear to be any motive, that’s why they say the public could be in danger.

“I would say there’s reason the public should be concerned and that’s why we are asking people if they happened to be in the area or driving around that area or saw anything out of the ordinary we’d want them to call police or Crimestoppers,” Clemens said.

We tried talking with neighbors, but no one wanted to be interviewed.

Earlier this afternoon, police released two photos. They are surveillance pictures of an unidentified person of interest and a white vehicle. If you see him or this vehicle, do not approach him, because police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Courtesy Sioux Falls Police Department



If you know anything about Thursday night’s shooting you can call Crimestoppers at 367-7007.