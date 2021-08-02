Ramona man arrested after attacking victim with hammer and knife in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Ramona, South Dakota man is behind bars after attacking someone with a hammer and knife Saturday morning.

At police briefing on Monday, Capt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office were called to residence in the 6200 block of North Cliff Avenue for a stabbing.

The victim told authorities that they heard knocking at the door around 5 a.m., and when they answered the suspect started to attack them with a hammer and knife.

Officials say the victim had 7 stab wounds and was hit with the hammer 2-3 times. They were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

68-year-old Kenneth Bornhorst was arrested without incident several hours later in Lake County.

Authorities believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.