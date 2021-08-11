Rally traffic adds another 60,000 vehicles

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Another 60,626 vehicles entering the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were counted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The Tuesday number brings the five-day total to 313,363 vehicles.

The individual day counts are all above the 2020 counts. But officials have said the coronavirus pandemic caused a lower than typical attendance last year.

The 60,000 vehicles that entered on Tuesday are more in line with the 2019 (59,361) and 2018 (60,281) numbers, according to S.D. DOT data.

It’s also more than the four-year average for Tuesday but less than the nine-year average for Tuesday.

The traffic counts are taken at nine locations entering Sturgis.