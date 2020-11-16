Rally in support of mask mandate and Sioux Falls medical workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters of a citywide mask mandate organized a rally Monday in downtown Sioux Falls. They met in front of Carnegie Town Hall where the city council rejected a mandate last week.

“I’m out here, because I’m devastated by what is going on in our community,” said rally organizer Heather Krause.

According to Krause this rally came together Sunday night on social media. She says city leaders are asking citizens to mask up, take personal responsibility and do the right thing, but unfortunately, that’s not happening.

According to Krause “We have two phenomenal health care systems in Sioux Falls, we all know a doctor or a nurse and listening to their stories listening to what they are experiencing every single day, it breaks my heart.”

Krause says South Dakota is making national news for not supporting the nurses and doctors on the front lines.

“So, I’m just here to say we hear you we see you, the work that you are putting in every single day is noticed and we will try our best to do what we need to do out here,” said Krause.

Jenae Ruesink came to hold up a sign. She is a stage 4 cancer patient and says there are plenty of people like her who are high risk.

“There’s lots of cancer patients in Sioux Falls and we are a vulnerable community, there’s lots of vulnerable communities and so I think we need to protect them. I have to make regular trips to the hospital for my cancer treatment, so I want to make sure that’s a safe place, I see my nurses so I want to make sure they’re protected because you know all sick people end up in the hospital,” Ruesink said.

Usually when you have a rally like this, you want a lot of people to show up, that’s not the case today.

“We’re going to try to keep it small but we are a mighty group, we know it’s a work day but the fact that people are showing up to show their support I think speaks volumes that this matters and its important enough,” said Krause.

It appears the issue of a mask mandate will come before the Sioux Falls City Council again Tuesday night.