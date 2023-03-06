DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Hundreds of people came together in Iowa on Sunday to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation that is being discussed in the capitol.

“Queer rights are human rights, queer rights are human rights,” one protestor said.

Their main goal was to ask state lawmakers to stop the progress of bills like these.

“Personally I identify as trans and I think it’s an absolute shame what the Iowan government is doing with the anti-trans and don’t say trans bills and everything. And I’m just here to show my support for my fellow trans community and I’m here to show that we’re here we’re queer we love being in Iowa and we want to stay in Iowa,” another protestor said.

A few of the organizations who helped put together the protest include One Iowa Action, Iowa Safe Schools and the ACLU of Iowa.