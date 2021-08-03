Rally goers make pit stop at J&L Harley-Davidson before heading to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may still be a few days away, but many people are already heading west. Before they do, some make a pit stop in Sioux Falls.

As soon as the doors opened at J&L Harley-Davidson Tuesday morning, customers were already heading in the door.

“It’s nice talking to everybody, everybody is in a really good mood, everybody is excited to be out there traveling and riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles, so this time of year is fun,” co-owner J&L Harley-Davidson, Jimmy Entenman said.

It’s a place many people are stopping before making their way to Sturgis.

That’s the case for Stephanie Yeager and her family who are heading to the motorcycle rally, all the way from Michigan.

“We left yesterday morning right away and we’ve been stopping at Harley dealers on the way there, the Harley Museum, that was super cool,” heading to rally, Stephanie Yeager said. “The whole family rides, we’ve been riding together since I got my bike, my sister got hers and I had to quickly follow.”

Entenman says last week they already saw people stopping by their store, ahead of making their way to Sturgis.

“Last year the rally was still really good we had good traffic, it’s definitely started sooner this year, getting out there, traveling, started a lot sooner this year,” Entenman said. “We see people from all over the country riding out to Sturgis, we’re fortunate enough to be on Interstate 29 and 90 so we are at that perfect intersection where people stop here for the night and take off in the morning.”

A trip this first time rally goer is looking forward to.

“I’m excited, we are going to go to the rally one or two days to really experience the full, all the people, I think we are most excited for the rides and just hit the roads,” Yeagar said.

Entenman says they are open seven days a week during the rally. The rally starts on Friday.