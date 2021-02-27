Rally for transgender rights took place in seven South Dakota cities Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Just before Saturday’s Legislative Coffee started, a rally took place outside of Southeast Technical College, where people gathered in support of transgender rights. Six other rallies like this one were planned elsewhere across the state in Pierre, Rapid City, Eagle Butte, Vermillion, Brookings and Watertown.

“We want to send a message to legislators that anti-trans legislation is not needed in South Dakota and it’s not wanted in South Dakota. Every time there’s an anti-trans bill, people are being hurt and this hurt is causing a lot of damage in our transgender community,” Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network said.