SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of people came out to Fawick Park in Downtown Sioux Falls Sunday to advocate for Alzheimer’s treatments and protest a Medicare decision that blocks treatment coverage.

Access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments is what these advocates are fighting for. Sunday’s event was put on by the South Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have made an unprecedented decision in that they are not covering FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. They have never done that before. Every FDA-approved treatment has been covered,” executive director Leslie Morrow said.

Morrow says the decision limits who has access to these treatments.

“Now the only people that can get them are the very wealthy or those enrolled in clinical trials. And so we are here urging them to change that decision. Every day, 2,000 people move past the point of these drugs being effective for them because they’re really only effective for people in the early stages, and so there is no time to waste,” Morrow said.

The message included a theme about giving “more time” to those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“I think if we all think about someone that we lost and what we would do to have one more day with them, that’s what this is allowing them to have. And if people can’t get the medicine, what is the point? So, that’s what we’re rallying around today,” Morrow said.

Jack and Mary Mortenson spoke at the event and shared their story. Jack started to have memory problems six years ago and was diagnosed with dementia.

“They’ve got a drug that they think is really going to do something, but it’s too expensive. We can’t get it. And I mean, how crazy is that? … So we need to encourage our fellow citizens and lawmakers to make sure that these drugs are available as long as they are working, just so that some of us can live a little bit longer with with better lives,” Jack Mortenson said.

“It may not work for us. It may not even be something Jack can have, but it’s something people can have, and we stand in solidarity with them,” Mary Mortenson said.

Morrow says Alzheimer’s Association organizations in all 50 states have rallies planned this week to protest the Medicare decision.