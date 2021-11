SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Barrel House in Sioux Falls is raising money to place remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

The Barrel House is donating 10-percent of Monday’s total sales.

Wreaths Across America will also have a representative on-site to answer any questions and collect additional donations. The wreaths will be placed on the graves during a ceremony on December 18.