Raising money to help a loved one walk once again

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — From a seemingly normal day in March just scraping snow off a car to working everyday just to walk again: that’s the reality for Tracia Hansen of Beresford.

After losing mobility in her legs five months ago, she was diagnosed with a rare disease that less than three people out of a million get: central nervous system vasculitis. Hansen spends a lot of her time in therapy now, but her friends and family wanted to help her gain strength right at home.

Jane Norling describes her niece as a mom of two who works as a respiratory therapist, with a mantra centered around giving.

“Tracia is a bubbly and fun person,” Norling said.

But this time, Tracia Hansen isn’t the one giving.

“I know that today is a little bit hard for her to receive, but she is doing super. She’s doing super good and she’s a hard worker, so she’s working super hard at therapy and her therapists are just impressed with her progress,” Norling said.

Hansen’s friends and family put together a socially-distant fundraiser to raise money that will go toward helping her progress even more.

“She has a special bike that we’re particularly trying to get for her tonight. It’s called a FES bike and it stands for Functional Electric Stimulation bike,” Norling said.

Meals were put together for people to pick up at the curb, make a donation and then head back out.

One family came through the makeshift drive-thru for a meal, but not because they knew Hansen. They were connected in a different way.

“Our daughter had a severe allergic reaction to a shot that caused damage to her leg and she needed two appointments just a week just for the stimulation bike. We had physical therapy twice a week and some massages. We know the bike, how important it is. It helped our daughter make a recovery. So, we don’t know this gal, like I said, we just saw it on Facebook and we just wanted to come and support and get this bike for her,” Anndee Jensen from Sioux Falls said.

Norling says this bike will help Hansen as she begins to walk again.

“We just all want to send our love to her. We love her so much. She’s such a warrior and hard worker and she’s got lots of people praying for her to get all the way better. If not, we take her any way that she can get, but she’s working hard,” Norling said.

And the Hansen family says that support is unreal.

“We just live in an awesome, awesome community. We can’t thank everybody enough for everything that they’ve done,” Hansen said.

Another fundraiser will be held for Hansen on August 21 at the Beresford golf course. The fundraiser will be a four person scramble golf tournament. The shotgun start is at 4 p.m. and the entry fee is $30 per person. For more information call or email the Bridges at Beresford.