Raising money for veterans housing villages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraiser was held for the Veterans Community Project campus in Sioux Falls on Monday.

Veterans Community Project is a national organization. KELOLAND News asked its president when the campus will be built.

“That’s what we’re doing right here, is making sure that we get the fundraising started so this can be done as soon as possible,” Veterans Community Project President Jason Kander said. “Obviously the goal is to minimize the number of winters that homeless veterans spend on the street in Sioux Falls.”

Kander explains that Veterans Community Project makes housing villages for veterans who are homeless. It has outreach, as well.