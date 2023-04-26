SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls can help raise money for cancer awareness and resources just by buying a meal.

“You just come in and eat, and we’ll do the rest,” said Christine Riedel, operations manager at Taco Johns.

From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., half of all sales at Taco Johns and Five Guys locations will go towards the Avera Race Against Cancer event.

“This is our biggest fundraiser that we do every year. We’ve been with Avera race for about five or six years that we do this and we really enjoy it,” Riedel said.

Manager Christine Riedel says they have raised thousands of dollars from this event. A personal cause for her and her employees.

“We’ve had cancer in our family of Taco John’s and Five Guys multiple times. So it’s something that’s close to almost everyone’s heart. I don’t think there’s a person that doesn’t know somebody affected by cancer or have lost someone to cancer.” Riedel said.

Customers at Five Guys say this is also an important issue for the community to rally behind…

“It can’t be just one person. It’s got to be a collective, it’s got to be a team,” said Kurt Melton, a customer.

“My grandmother passed away from breast cancer several years ago. So I think that’s the biggest thing is making people aware, rallying together, I think everybody knows someone who has been affected by cancer,” said Jeremy Doohen

Helping raise money for cancer patients just by stopping for dinner. The 35th annual Avera Race Against Cancer is May 13th.