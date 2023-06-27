SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s top prosecutor wants you to be aware that child abuse is happening in South Dakota and it’s more common than you might think.

The Attorney General’s office is currently prosecuting five murder cases where the victim was under the age of three. The young victims suffered head trauma and other internal injuries.

There’s also a sixth case, where a three-year-old child was severely injured but survived.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the suspects included parents, family members and other people who were trusted to take care of the children.

Jackley is asking anyone who suspects a child is being abused to contact police.

Resources for child abuse: