Raising awareness for human trafficking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and a local organization in Sioux Falls is building awareness.

Call to Freedom helps victims of sex and labor trafficking as well as people who have suffered sexual exploitation or assault. They provide housing, transportation, counseling and more.

Call to Freedom says it is important for people to be on the lookout for any signs of human trafficking.

“We want to just make sure that the community is aware that yes, human trafficking is happening right here in Sioux Falls but also throughout our state,” community engagement coordinator Monica Rilling said.

“We’re able to beef up our trainings and events that we can do. The self-defense, we can hit the parent classes, and we are able to just get out on social media and let everybody know that January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month,” associate director Michelle Treasure said.

Call to Freedom is opening a new facility in April to replace its current one.