SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – May 5th is recognized as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Samantha Chapman is creating posters, each with the name and age of a person who is missing or murdered.

They will be on display during a vigil Thursday night hosted by South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

“We are hosting a red candle vigil for missing and murdered indigenous and Two Spirit and members of the LGBTQ community, knowing that they go missing at a much higher rate than their white counterparts and they’re much more underrepresented in the media stories and investigations as well,” communications director, Samantha Chapman said.

It’s a way to not only spread awareness but also offer support for families who may have lost a loved one.

“The more we talk about our missing and murdered relatives, the more awareness we bring to it, and the more opportunity we can provide for our families to have a safe space for healing, and also just the opportunity to find justice and find their loved ones,” community engagement coordinator, Megan White Face said.

The vigil is Thursday night at the downtown location starting at 8:30.

“Native women, native people in general, go missing at an alarmingly higher rate than the national average, so being a native-led organization, it’s our obligation and opportunity to bring awareness to that,” White Face said.

Everyone is welcome to attend the vigil on Thursday. The address is 300 N. Phillips Avenue, Suite 120.