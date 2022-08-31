SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the United States, 299 people die every day by drug overdose. In South Dakota, there were 99 reported overdose deaths between March 2021 and March of this year. That’s almost a 30% increase.

August 31st is International Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day.

Between March 2021 and March 2022, more than one hundred thousand people died of drug overdose in the United States. Behind that statistic are people.

“He was more than a number and he was more than an addict,” Diane Eide, who lost a son to an overdose, said.

Trace Smykle was just 25 when he died from an accidental meth overdose in April 2021. Now, his mom wants to help other families.

“If you love somebody with substance use disorder, you need to understand you’re not alone. It’s really important to end the stigma of addiction. Trace hated being an addict and the stigma only made it worse,” Eide said.

As International Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day closes out the month of August, National Recovery Month kicks off at the beginning of September.

“As we raise awareness about overdose and raise awareness about the people we’ve lost, we need to take the steps to keep the people we got,” Jon Sommervold, Executive Director of Tallgrass Recovery, said.

Sommervold says the first step in helping someone is communication.

“If you have a person in your life who you believe is trending toward opiates, which is the most dangerous sorts of overdoses and alcohol, start the conversation. You’re not offending someone by saying you care about them. Then get professionals involved,” Sommervold said.

Raising awareness and starting the long path toward recovery.

“It’s really important that we end the stigma, that we get more teachings out there,” Eide said. “We need to treat it like a chronic disease. We need longer treatments, we need insurances to pay for longer treatments, there’s so many things that need to be done. We need Narcan available for everybody. I just don’t want anybody to have to go through what we’ve gone through unnecessarily.”

Diane Eide will be one of the speakers at the International Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day Candlelight Vigil Wednesday in downtown Sioux Falls.

The event is being hosted by Emily’s Hope in partnership with several other local non-profits. The vigil starts at 7:30 Wednesday night at the Greenway Amphitheater next to Cherapa Place and the Arc of Dreams, which will be lit up purple in observance of the day.

RESOURCES FOR HELP: