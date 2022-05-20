SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — American Craft Beer Week is seven days dedicated to celebrating the creativity of local brewers.

Thousands of breweries across the country are raising a glass to American Craft Beer Week.

“This is our week to show off, this is our week to really do something where we can say ‘hey, we’re here, we do really good beer, come out, support your local brewery and just have a good time,'” Remedy Brewing Company Co-Owner Matt Hastad said.

Remedy Brewing Company is toasting the occasion by tapping a new beer every day of the week.

“It takes a lot of forethought and a lot of planning from our event coordinators all the way to our brewers,” Hastad said.

“A big undertaking to try and crank out that many beers every single day, but it’s something that we can show what we can do, kind of flex our beer muscles a little bit,” Remedy Event Coordinator Aaron Nelson said.

Remedy is also accepting entries for a can design contest for its SourCopter, a sour IPA to be released this fall.

“We basically gave the artists here is the name, come up with something fun for the label. We still have to set quite a few parameters on that because there’s a very strict code when it comes to what you can and cannot put on alcohol labels, but we’re excited because we had 15 different artists submit entries for it,” Hastad said.

The winner will be announced Saturday — Queen Bee Day — a celebration of Remedy’s flagship beer.

“While celebrating that we do some different variants, some different flavors of the Queen Bee, we brew it with some different ingredients to show where we could take the beer in the future if we wanted to,” Hastad said.

“This year we’re actually going to be doing a Hibiscus Rose, a Lemon Lavender, Peach Cobbler, and a Shai Tea,” Nelson said. “I’m excited for the Lemon Lavender personally (laugh),” Nelson said.

Capping a week dedicated to craft beer.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite can label Saturday afternoon. The winner will be unveiled at 5:00 p.m.

Click HERE to locate craft breweries across the country.