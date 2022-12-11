SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday may have been a regular day for some, but for others, it was the day to donate to those in need.

Every year the Salvation Army hosts its Match Day event on the second Saturday in December.

Every Match Day for the past 7 years, 90-year-old Jane Egan…

“This year with the inflation and everything, I think there’s a real need for food and things by an awful lot of people,” Egan said.

…and her good friend Lois Nicholas…

“I witness that it gets put where it belongs,” Nicholas said.

…Make a trip to a red kettle for their annual donation.

This year they are donating close to $2000, after the matching, it comes out to around $10,000 — their biggest donation to date.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to see all that money coming in and knowing the good that it can do on and that it’s going to such a great place,” Egan said.

Egan used to make personal donations, but over the years she and the 150 residents at the Prairie Creek Lodge raised money to donate on Match Day.

“We ought to challenge all the other repairmen places to do the same in their buildings. And if we all did it, my goodness, we could really raise a lot of money,” Nicholas said.

Match Day is one of the largest days of donations for the Salvation Army.

“Their donation is going to make a wonderful impact on what we’re trying to do at Salvation Army. This Christmas season, we have 300 More families have come to us looking for assistance,” said Steve Cook, Match Day creator, Salvation Army.

And this donation will go a long way to helping the people of South Dakota.

“I know the needs that we have here in Sioux Falls and I’m just glad that money stays here and goes to help these people,” Egan said.