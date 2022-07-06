FORT RANDALL, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Charles Mix County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford 500 was travelling west on South Dakota Highway 46 when the 29-year-old driver lost control because of the rain. The Ford went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.

The 73-year-old driver of the Subaru and the 29-year-old were both pronounced dead at the scene. The 73-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.