Rainfall trends in KELOLAND

The month of June is known as a wet month and often features some of our heaviest downpours of the summer. But as you are about to see, numbers tell a different story so far.

The map shown here indicates areas of below normal moisture in the red for the month through June 10th. All that red represents a major reversal in the wet weather from March, April, and May.

The 30 day trend is still wetter, but even here you can see parts of northern KELOLAND are actually beginning to dry down a bit. Scattered rain like the activity the next 12 to 24 hours will bring some of the numbers up, but deep moisture is not favored.

The flow of air from the northwest has really halted the flood of storms with widespread rainfall. Next week will prove more interesting as we start to watch the flow of deeper moisture moving north once again.

But for now, even these scattered rain hits won’t be enough to overcome the lack of rain the first week of the month, keeping rain totals below normal for many through the middle of the month.

