SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Many in KELOLAND received a much needed rainfall over the past several days. For some it may have been too much as locally heavy rain led to some flood concerns.

The rain yesterday may have ruined some of your Mother’s Day plans; but overall, much of KELOLAND saw beneficial moisture.

Here’s a look at some of the rainfall amounts over the past several days.

Starting with some emailed reports.

Spearfish and the northern Hills had some of the heaviest rain with a little over seven inches just south of Spearfish.

Garvin, MN at 5, Ethan had 4.5, with Dimock at 4 and two and a half in Slayton.

Here’s a list of the official reports over the past five days.

Rapid City received three and a third inches, with Mobridge and Sioux Falls at over an inch. Mitchell and Watertown were just shy of an inch, while it was drier in northeast South Dakota with Aberdeen around a third of an inch.

And this map shows the radar estimated rain amounts over the past five days. Notice the heavy rain in the northern Hills and northwest South Dakota.

Southeast KELOLAND had spotty one to three inch amounts while many in central and northeast KELOLAND had less than an inch.

You may or may not agree with these numbers, and that’s fine. I myself received a little more than an inch and a quarter on the southeast side of Sioux Falls, so it was a little heavier by me as compared to the airport.

If you didn’t get enough rain, there’s more rain coming by midweek, but it won’t last as long as this previous rain.