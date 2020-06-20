Rainbows flew at City Hall Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the middle of the rain this morning, rainbows shone bright in front of City Hall in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Pride hosted a visibility gathering to celebrate 20 years of being an organization in the city. They also wanted to show that there is visibility for the LGBTQA+ plus community in Sioux Falls.

“It’s not just one flag. While it is the rainbow flag that unites us all, we do have individual ones from Lesbian Pride, which is the one I’ll be flying, to Trans Pride and numerous other identities. So we’re excited to have a visibility gathering today to show our support for Sioux Falls and that we belong here in Sioux Falls for everybody, not just for one walks of life,” Quinn Kathner, President of Sioux Falls Pride said.