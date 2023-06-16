SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With an outdoor venue like Levitt at the Falls, weather conditions can make a big impact.

“But for us it’s always about lightning. We will go rain or shine but if there’s lightning, we don’t want anybody to get hurt,” said Nancy Halverson, executive director at Levitt at the Falls.

Last Saturday was the first cancellation of the 2023 season due to lightning.

“If you’re coming to the lawn watch our colored flags. That’s always the most important indicator. And either side of the stage there are some colored flags. If it’s green, it means our friends of KELO are telling us beautiful weather, no problems in sight,” said Halverson.

For the musicians, thunderstorms can also be an issue.

“Definitely nothing waterproof about what we do. You know, I’m a vocalist so I can kind of go anywhere with my instrument and you know, they are acoustic instruments that are played but with the amplification, you know, you certainly can’t play out in the rain,” said Erin Castle, The Clover Fold band member.

Whether they perform is up to mother nature.

“I think that we just know that South Dakotans that we expect the weather to change and, you know, I feel like if we can get through the winters here, this should be a breeze,” said Castle.

Come rain or shine one Sioux Falls native sits front row for almost every concert no matter the conditions.

“We danced all night in the rain and that was a hoot. Toward fall it can get chilly so you bring a jacket but it’s all good but it’s so much fun,” said Mary Poppenga, audience member.

Halverson said if you decide to bring an umbrella to sit near the sides just so you don’t obstruct the view.

“I wouldn’t miss it, I look forward to it all week long,” said Poppenga.