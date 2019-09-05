‘Rain or shine’ 56th annual Sidewalk Arts Festival begins Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 56th annual Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival is this weekend, but some uncertain weather brings questions about what to expect.

Things are looking bright for this year’s Sidewalk Arts Festival as the public gets ready for another year of fine gathering and fine art.

“Every year they come back they have new art, new crafts, new wears that they can sell to the public,” Washington Pavilion Director of Museums Jason Folkerts said.

But this year’s event is looking to be a bit bigger than last year’s.

“This year we’re going to have 300 plus vendors, and what’s really exciting about this year is that 50 of those are brand new,” Folkerts said

Vendors like Janet Smith of Dakota Stained Glass. This will be her first year at the event, and she and her partner Brian Bethke have a wide variety of items they’re ready to showcase.

“Numerous panels, including an elephant which will be displayed for the first time. We have a series of fused glass plates that have been put into windows. One of the two behind us will probably be at the art festival as well,” Co-Owner of Dakota Stained Glass Janet Smith said.

And despite there being some uncertain weather in the forecast, they’re not about to let it put a damper on their fun.

“You know what: we’re ready for it. Rain or shine we’re open. Again, I always tell people, ‘welcome to South Dakota,’ right? One thing you can count on in South Dakota is diversity in weather,” Folkerts said.

“That’s the nice thing about glass: is that it’s waterproof. So yes we have our canopy over the tent but if things get wet we can dry them off,” Smith said.

Some items you can bring to prepare would be a rain jacket, an umbrella, and, most importantly, your support.

“It supports the arts. So this is a fundraiser and it goes to support the visual art center, our museum, here in Sioux Falls and so we really encourage people to remember that when they’re down here, that when they’re purchasing things or buying stuff, this all goes to help the Pavilion continue to do great shows,” Folkerts said.

The Festival is this Saturday at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Sioux Falls. To see what else you can expect from the event you can check out their website.