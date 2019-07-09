Rain in eastern KELOLAND Tuesday morning

It’s been a wet start to the day Tuesday.
Most areas of eastern KELOLAND have seen nearly a half inch of rain with some storms producing rain rates of more than two inches per hour. In Sioux Falls, the heaviest rain began just after 8 a.m.
Below is a timelapse of traffic driving through the rain on Minnesota Avenue Tuesday morning.
Cars were using caution driving through areas of flooding near 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue.
There have been reports of some minor flooding in areas through Sioux Falls.
Chances of more thunderstorm redevelopment is possible, especially in western KELOLAND, for Tuesday afternoon and evening. More forecast details can be found in the latest Storm Center Update.