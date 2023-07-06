SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Fireworks sales officially wrapped up for South Dakota residents Wednesday night, but the sparks can still fly until this Sunday. A look at how the weather impacted sales this holiday in tonight’s your money matters.

Fireworks were flying all over KELOLAND over the last week of holiday celebrations.

“We did most of ours around the neighborhood on Saturday. The rest of the days we just watched everyone else shoot theirs off,” Sioux Falls resident Chris Schaefer said.

But mother nature put on her own light show early on the 4th of July.

“There’s always the fear that if it rains on the 4th of July people aren’t going to want to be outside, and we’ll lose tons and tons of sales and it won’t be a fun fourth of July but it started raining and customers started coming,” Fire Bros owner Andy Jorgensen said.

Despite the rainy day, customers were pouring into fireworks stands across Sioux Falls this summer.

“This is almost a record year for us, on a Tuesday Fourth of July you’d think it wouldn’t be very big, but it was actually one of our biggest years we’ve ever had,” Jorgensen said.

Prices were down about 30 percent from last year thanks to improved shipping costs, which helped some people put on a little bigger show.

“It seemed like people were spending a bit more than last year,” Jorgensen said.

While some people were spending more on fireworks this year, Jorgensen says their more budget-friendly options are always the best sellers.

“We have little five-dollar ones that people loved this year,” Jorgensen said. “We’re finding people don’t really want to spend the $200 for one show when they can spend five and its just as good of show.”

A show that may now be over for some…

“Typically when the 4th of July ends, people stop caring about fireworks,” Jorgensen said.

…but for true fireworks fans, the fun will continue until the final day.

“Absolutely, I hope so,” Schaefer said.

Fireworks sales are now over for South Dakota residents, but visitors can still purchase fireworks now. It is legal to shoot off fireworks outside of city limits through Sunday.