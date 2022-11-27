SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not see snow anywhere on the ground quite yet, but Great Bear in Sioux Falls has some and they put it to use Saturday.

They hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money after the passing of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died last Sunday, and her Great Bear family wanted to do something in her honor.

“We were able to make snow this November, which is kind of unusual, so we put up some rails and jumps and people are coming out in the sunshine to ride for $5, and all the proceeds are benefiting medical and funeral expenses,” Great Bear director of communications and HR Alexa Jerstad said.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for donations.

You can find the previous story we had about the event earlier this week here.