HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Highway Safety is investigating a crash involving a pickup and a train that killed a woman and a child.

This was the scene Wednesday night after a pickup truck collided with a train on a gravel road south of Harrisburg. Two people died, a 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl. The 44-year-old man who was driving the pickup, was airlifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries.

Thursday, emergency trucks are gone and we are getting a better idea of how it happened. The pickup was driving west on 474th Street just minutes before the sunset, so the sun would have been straight ahead.

Rural railroad crossings, like this one, don’t have flashing lights or a gate to warn drivers of oncoming trains.

“Most people don’t stop at a rail crossing because they don’t have to. But it doesn’t hurt to slow way down and really look twice,” Harold Timmerman, the Lincoln County Emergency Manager, said.

Timmerman wants drivers to pay close attention to railroad crossings.

“We’d like to ask people to be very careful and aware of where that train might be. Some places there could be a blind spot that could block it,” Timmerman said.

In this case, the train was coming from the north, which is on the right side of your screen. As you can see, it may have been partially blocked by a small hill.

As crews continue to investigate, Timmerman wants to thank everyone who responded to last night’s crash, as well as a deadly fire in Canton just barely over 24 hours prior.

“We had two critical incidents in the county in the last two days and it’s tough on families, it’s tough on relatives and it’s tough on our first responders too,” Timmerman said. “They’re all volunteers in Lincoln County and some of the same people that worked the train accident last night were in Canton working the house fire too. So we’d like to ask people to remember those people and thank them when they see them.”

The man running the train was not hurt. Officials say the pickup driver could be charged with not yielding for a train.