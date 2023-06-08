RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a fire at a railroad bridge in western KELOLAND early Thursday morning.

The center support trestle of the bridge — located over Rapid Creek — was on fire when the first crews arrived around 2:30 a.m., according to the Rapid City Fire Department.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Crews were able to use the ladder truck to knock down the fire. Officials say they were able to access the lower part of the bridge from the creek below to finish the putting the fire out.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours. The cause is under investigation.