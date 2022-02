SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rage Against the Machine “Public Service Announcement Tour” data at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has been rescheduled.

The concert has been rescheduled to March 22, 2023.

Showtime is 8 p.m. and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled

dates have until March 15, 2022 to obtain a refund.