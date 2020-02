Rage Against the Machine is coming to Sioux Falls.

The iconic LA band announced they will be playing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, May 9. Show time is at 8 p.m.

This is the first time the band has toured together since 2011. The rap duo Run the Jewels will be joining RATM on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the KELOLAND Box Office.