SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The route for the 50th annual RAGBRAI is announced this weekend.

Bicyclists will depart from Sioux City on July 22nd and finish in Davenport on July 29th.

There will also be a stop in Storm Lake on the first day. This is the 8th time Sioux City has been selected as the opening community.

The route is exactly 500 miles long.