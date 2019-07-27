Raffle tickets available for Dream Shed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Your shed probably isn’t somewhere you hang out very often. But that’s about to change for the lucky person who wins a raffle this September.

It’s called the Dream Shed.



“We’ve got our fancy TV here, which actually moves so you can move it to your liking,” Habitat Young Professionals Engagement Chair Kristen Thompson said.



The Dream Shed also comes with two chairs, a fridge, even a fireplace.



“Put some plants on there or picture frames…really deck it out,” Thompson said.



But the winner of the backyard hangout won’t be the only one getting something out of the raffle.



The money raised will go to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls and Habitat Young Professionals, which is the volunteer group that built the shed.



“We are young of mind professionals that just kind of want to get out there and do good in the community. Be a good neighbor, do community cleanup, and do fundraisers for Habitat,” Habitat ReStore Manager Alisha Grove said.



This is the group’s first time building a Dream Shed.



“It turned out amazing and I feel like the next few years we will only get better and probably get bigger,”



The winner of the Dream Shed will be picked on September 21st.

Raffle tickets are available right now. They’re $10 a piece and you can buy as many as you’d like.

You can purchase tickets by going to Habitat ReStore, contacting a member of Habitat Young Professionals, or texting ‘Dreamshed’ to 855-202-2100. You will then have to follow a link to get raffle tickets.



