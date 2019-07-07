Racing returns to I-90 Speedway after rain cancellations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big night for racing fans as the sport continues its comeback in Hartford, South Dakota after weeks of rain cancellations.

For the first time in three years, cars finally returned to the I-90 Speedway in Hartford last month, when thousands of people were at the race track.

“Pretty excited. It’s awesome that they got a track open back up here in the Sioux Falls area. It shows right now. The pits are still coming in with trucks and trailers and the lines still going crazy out there. It’s pretty awesome. I think it’s going to be a good turnout,” racer Jack Dover said.

“The community and surrounding areas are really keen to get back here. There’s a lot of people to get through the gate and a lot of people eager to get back on this race track. The race track looks fantastic,” racer Brodie Tulloch said.

“We’re really excited and thank goodness we can at least salvage one of the nights this weekend,” Rod Pattison said.

Rod Pattison is the general manager for I-90 Speedway. He says the wet weather has prevented the speedway from holding races for several weeks.

“We’ve received close to five inches of rain since Monday, about two inches of rain Monday night in about a half hour period, another inch and a half of rain on Friday morning,” Pattison said.

Despite the weather setbacks, Pattison says he’s glad to finally see race cars on the track and fans in the seats.

“Now we have racing right here in our own backyard and so it’s made it very easy for fans and drivers to be able to have a place to race,” Pattison said.

Pattison says race tracks are an important part of the community.

“It’s a big economic impact, and frankly it’s a pride deal for the town as well, because now Hartford can say we have a race track that is one of the top regional race tracks around,” Pattison said.

The next race at I-90 Speedway will kick off on July 20th.

