Racing returns to Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway opened its first full season of racing since 2016 on Sunday.

Carson McCarl finished fifth in the 410 Outlaw Sprint “A” Feature. Carson is the son of Huset’s all-time winningest driver, Terry McCarl, and no stranger to Brandon. He spent most weekends at Huset’s during the early 2010s.

“I was just working on my dad and brother’s car, never had the opportunity to race it and then got to race here for a season in the 360’s and then they shut it down, so I’m really happy to have a full season here and rip a 410 around here,” McCarl said.

Carson’s brother, Austin McCarl, won the “A” feature on Sunday. We’ll hear from fans about the return of racing Wednesday night on KELOLAND News.