SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer.

Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory.

Running was a major part of Rachel Ortman’s life. The mom of three ran three marathons, more than 10 half-marathons, and was actively involved in running groups throughout Sioux Falls.

“She was just relentless at preparing for it and planning ahead and it was fun to watch her come back excited after an 18-mile run, 19-mile run and still have energy and being excited that she just got done with her longest run that she had completed to that date. And yeah, she was just always 100% into it and pep up and ready to go,” said Derrick Ortman, Rachel’s husband.

“She just loved running. She would take her dogs with her running, when she started having her kids, she would put them in the running stroller and take them running,” said Lana Hilgeman, Rachel’s mom.

Ortman died on February 28, 2022, at the age of 38 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Now, loved ones are organizing a community 5k run/walk in her honor.

“Just a way to honor her memory, give all of her family us a time to celebrate her and share the passion that she loved. She loved to be outside, she loved to do physical activities with her kids and she loved to run so that’s why it’s a family friendly event,” said Hilgeman.

“It’s just a good way for people to come out and honor Rachel and kind of interact with each other and just kind of do something that she loved and hopefully bring a little bit of awareness that Rachel was so much more than just a cancer patient,” said Ortman.

They’ve seen an outpouring of support and already have over 200 people signed up for the event.

“To just continue to show people the impact that she had on other’s in the community and the fact that she touched so many people and just so many people loved her and it’s just this chain reaction that like oh people like me and I loved Rachel so therefore they love Rachel, it’s just this automatic growth in community support that is just really, really cool to see,” said Kate Patrick, Rachel’s friend.

“She would be head over heels, she would be shocked for sure, but I think if she saw everybody coming she would just say ‘lace up, it’s ready to go’,” said Ortman.

Organizers are hoping to donate the proceeds from the race to help other women with cancer who want to participate in races.

Registration is open now and the race will be taking place on September 11. They are also looking for volunteers. You can find more information here.