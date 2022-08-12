SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally isn’t all choppers and scenic rides, some people attend the rally to race.

Jackpine Gypsies is a popular destination during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“After you’ve been downtown, you kind of went through that whole scene, you get back out here with the beautiful track run by a really good group and that’s just something that’s appealing for us, that’s why we come out here,” Flat Track racer Aaron Murphy said.

Aaron Murphy is a member of Dad So Hard Racing out of Sioux Falls. He says the hill climb, motocross, and flat track events are a sight to see.

“A bunch of guys that are very skilled in riding these old bikes that normally you wouldn’t see on a racetrack, you’d normally see them on a highway somewhere with all the bells and whistles and all that type of stuff,” Murphy said.

“From what I heard, Sturgis started from everybody getting together and trying to race each other on their two-wheelers. Either it was pedal operated, engine operated, or just something you made,” Flat Track racer Daniel Gagnon said.

Daniel Gagnon is a Flat Track racer and says the event, much like the rally, brings in bikers from far and wide.

“Pennsylvania, Australia, there’s somebody from Spain here, South Carolina, North Carolina. These are what they do so they don’t go insane,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon is also part of Dad So Hard Racing. He’s newer to the dirt scene after years of ice racing… and like father, like son.

“By the time you do one or two turns, you see why people are addicted, like my kid won’t let off the throttle and it scares the heck out of me. It’s like slow down, slow down (laugh),” Gagnon said.

The week is an opportunity to go fast.

“It’s a great track, it’s a short track, which creates very close racing quarters,” Murphy said.

It’s also about doing what makes you happy.

“I think we all chase that little bit of happiness because it’s simple, we all rode in on our ‘horses’ or our ‘steeds’ and this is our ‘saloon’ and we all rip around and shoot and holler all night, but we all do it safely,” Gagnon said.

The week of racing at Jackpine Gypsies wraps up Friday night with another round of flat track racing.