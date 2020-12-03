Racin’ Ranchin’ & Ropin’ Extravaganza this weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has affected a lot of sporting events this year and that includes rodeo.

But there is one taking place in Sioux Falls this weekend at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and as you’re about to see this is not your typical rodeo in a not so typical year.

Despite what you see, there’s no horsing around going on here, that’ll come this weekend as crews get ready for what’s called a ranch rodeo.

“Ranch rodeos are pretty big in Texas, you don’t see a lot of it around here I think it’s a very popular thing for people to see,” event promoter Jared Lynch said.

Jared Lynch is the organizer of the event called Racin, Ranchin and Ropin Extravaganza.

He says if you’ve ever seen a rodeo, this is nothing like that.

“We are going to have trailer loading, cow milking and branding and at the end,” Lynch said.

Wait did he just say cow milking? He did because, at a ranch rodeo, you get to see teams compete in events that are normal activities for a rancher.

“This is going to be a great family fun event, the days of cowboy are still alive and strong, you can’t just see them from the road,” Lynch said.

The cow milking is ISaac Tilstra’s favorite event.

“It gets a little wild you got to rope a cow and then milk her and then bring the milk to the judge,” Tilstra said.

But they’ll also have traditional barrel racing for participants, like 11-year-old Kailey DeJong from Harrisburg.

“It’s my happy place and I just love horses,” DeJong said.

11-year-old Kenzie Koedam from Inwood, Iowa will be competing in barrel racing, too.

“It’s just something I can do whenever I want to have like when I have free time it’s just something I can do for fun,” Koedam said.

So whether you want to see barrel racing or wild cow milking, organizers are hoping for a big turnout this weekend. And with masks available, hand sanitizer stations and other CDC guidelines, they’re convinced people will be safe while having fun.

“We are in a big building, people can social distance all they want and I think that’ll be enough for the six feet easily,” Lynch said.

Right now there are 22 teams signed up from as far away as North Dakota and Kansas.

