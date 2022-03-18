SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What do lawn mowers, racing and syrup have in common? They are all part of the 3rd annual Concrete Challenge starting on Saturday!

“Between the motorcycles, the Atv’s, the karts, the wing cage karts, and the lawn mowers, there should be plenty of action all weekend long,” said Chad Mellenberndt, Promoter of Concrete Challenge.

The event is expected to feature 150 races from riders young and old. The riders come from all over the country to participate in the different events.

“Everybody kind of knows everybody, it’s one big racing family so they all have fun together and it’s a big family-orientated event,” Mellenberndt said.

What makes this track different from most is it’s sprayed with Coca-Cola fountain syrup before the riders race on it.

“What it is is traction aid, until they get the rubber laid down,” Mellenberndt said.



“Something like this would help a driver stay straight, keep their momentum up, it’s a big deal, not opening up the door for someone to get by you,” said Sam Henderson, racer.

The categories for races are sorted by the vehicle used and the driving style of the rider.

“The lawnmowers are definitely a crowd-pleaser. There’s governed and there’s the outlaw, they are both real interesting and both competitive, and they’re just a different breed all together, people just love them,” Mellenberndt said.

“There’s people that come from stuff like this, staying very straight and keeping momentum up, and there’s people here that race outlaw carts, that are just slicing and dicing right out of here at each other trying to take each other out, so there’s a few different driving styles,” Henderson said.

Throughout the day the event will feature different races with the main event starting at 7 p.m.

Riders will be testing and breaking in the track tonight starting at 4. Admission for adults is $20 and $15 for those 12 and under. You can find the full schedule here.