Race fans see bright future at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Race fans were treated to three nights of racing during championship weekend at Huset’s Speedway.

Tim Meirose attended his first race at Huset’s Speedway in 1959.

“My dad started bringing me out here and we used to sit up in the corner on a blanket when there was no bleachers there,” Sioux Falls resident Tim Meirose said.

Meirose had just retired when Huset’s closed its gates following the 2016 season.

“This was one of the things I wanted to do during retirement is to come out here and watch races and have a good time because it’s really my big passion,” Meirose said.

“Just the thrill of having a good night’s scream and racing is the thing to do,” Brandon resident Lisa Groenewold said.

Lisa Groenewold has been coming to Huset’s since the 1970s and says it was tough to see her hometown track sit empty for the better part of four years.

“It was sad. It was really sad because we didn’t get that opportunity and we knew it was sitting out here going to waste,” Groenewold said.

Tod Quiring purchased and reopened the track in 2020. Steven Oligmueller has been a fan for four decades and considers this first full season a success.

“The crowd’s been really good and the car count’s been really good and the people coming here, it’s going to take a little bit but I’m sure Tod will have it turned around and things are going to wake up and they’ll get the people back,” longtime fan Steven Oligmueller said.

“I’m tickled pink that this place is up and running again and I think Tod and Doug and everybody that’s involved here is going to do a great job and this is going to slowly progress over time,” Meirose said.

“We got a real winner now and he’s going to make us go,” Groenewold said.

Huset’s General Manager Doug Johnson hopes to set the 2022 schedule in the coming weeks.

