Snacks!

A little guy knew where to find his faves after breaking into a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona, Florida.

But he didn’t get away with it. The raccoon got stuck inside and appeared to climb the shelves to the potato chips and fruit snacks.

The sheriff’s office and animal control rolled the vending machine out to a grassy area and released the suspect watching him runaway eagerly.

Hopefully he’s not a repeat offender.