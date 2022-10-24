SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rabies is rampant among bats in the Sioux Falls area according to Animal Control.

Residents of Sioux Falls have placed more than 400 calls about bats in their home in 2022.

So far this year, 74 bats have tested positive for rabies with four of them testing positive since September. One of the infected bats landed on a pet while it slept.

Animal Control wants to remind pet owners that if exposed to rabies, pets need to undergo strict quarantines and given a vaccination booster.

With temperatures cooling down, Animal Control says that bats will likely be seeking shelter in homes. If you find a bat in your home and are concerned about exposure, you’re asked to call 605-367-7000.