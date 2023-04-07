SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring-like weather is on everybody’s mind as the forecast steadily warms into next week. You only have to look a little to our south to find out why will be changing quickly.

As we watch the old piles of snow melt away in the coming days, the landscape around us will be changing quickly. Not only are we forecasting 70s next week in many areas of KELOLAND, but the chance of hitting 80 in a few spots is also a real possibility.

Such a drastic change in the weather is all connected to the air to our south. We must first not forget that much of Nebraska and Kansas did not receive significant moisture this past winter. Therefore, drought is still a major problem, and those dry soils heat up quickly in April.

Pull a south wind into KELOLAND, and we have a perfect recipe for temperatures we haven’t seen in months.

It would be wise to keep checking the latest flood forecast updates in northern KELOLAND as we encounter both warmer daytime highs and nighttime lows.