PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) – They are stories we’ve been telling you for two weeks now here at KELOLAND News. Stories of deaths on reservations going unsolved and families begging for answers.

On December 6, 2021, a 13-year-old girl was walking back to her sister’s house in Pine Ridge after leaving the store. She was with her niece. But she never made it.

“Doctor said that the impact hit her so hard that she broke her neck, right here, all the way through, brain dead, you know. That’s what he told us so we got to go sit with her for awhile but couldn’t touch her,” Bonita Andrews, Eternity Flying Horse’s grandmother, said.

Eternity Flying Horse’s obituary

Eternity Flying Horse’s family says she was killed in a hit-and-run that day. They say nurses and doctors at the Pine Ridge Hospital prepared them for an investigation.

“They said, ‘don’t touch her because it’s a homicide,'” Andrews said.

But according to the family, an investigation never happened.

“After that happened, no one came to talk to the main one, you know, that was with her. Nobody. Up to today, nobody. I want to know what’s going on with that case,” Andrews said.

Eternity’s grandmother, Bonita Andrews, even tried calling the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety herself.

“They never called me back so in my mind I figured something’s going on, you know, something’s going on,” Andrews said.

Even now, eight months later, Andrews still doesn’t have answers.

“I want justice for Eternity because, you know, she was gonna graduate 8th. She was happy,” Andrews said.

KELOLAND News has tried reaching out to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety multiple times to get information on Eternity’s death, but has not heard back. The FBI says they investigated the case thoroughly and it is now closed.